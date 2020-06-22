All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

Location

730 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in popular Fletcher Place off Virginia and College Ave. The property is just minutes to downtown Indianapolis and surrounded by restaurants, shopping and all the great amenities downtown offers. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features lots of storage and all stainless appliances. Lovely bathroom finishes and updates. Lots of natural light. Nice front porch & home has a fenced-in yard with a large deck and storage shed. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
730 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 730 Lexington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
730 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Lexington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 730 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 730 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 730 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
