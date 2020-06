Amenities

This large 1 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for its new tenant. Here you have a large front porch overseeing the front yard. There are wood floors, new light fixtures, the kitchen cabinets have been painted, new vanity and the home is very clean. You will be proud to live here. Located on the East side of Downtown Indianapolis...you will have easy access to all schools, and shopping as well. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.