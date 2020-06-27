All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 728 East 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
728 East 34th Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

728 East 34th Street

728 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

728 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Mapleton Fall Creek this home puts you close to downtown, redline access and Broadripple! Home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, original hardwood floors, kitchen leads out to mini garden area. Spacious bedrooms with lovely hardwood floors. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 East 34th Street have any available units?
728 East 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 728 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
728 East 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 East 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 728 East 34th Street offer parking?
No, 728 East 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 728 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 East 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 728 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 728 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 728 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 728 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 East 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 East 34th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College