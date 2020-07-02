724 Southfield Court

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located on the South side in Perry township, this Condo is off Thompson and US 31 minutes to I465 access, Garfield Park, shopping, restaurants, highway access, shopping and much more! This condo has fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with all the appliances. Cozy enclosed patio with storage, great for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



