All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7220 Muirfield Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7220 Muirfield Place
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:15 PM

7220 Muirfield Place

7220 Muirfield Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Franklin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7220 Muirfield Place, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath Franklin Township home! The property is move-in ready! The kitchen offers stainless appliances and plenty of cupboard and counter space! The spacious master bedroom is completed with modern light fixtures, and a private bath with a glass shower and sleek, black vanity with glass sink bowl. Other details throughout the home include high ceilings, unique lighting, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a neutral color palette for any style of decor. Exterior offers a 2 car garage, a back deck with patio set, and a partially fenced yard. Minutes from shopping, dining, and I-65! Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. No pets. Application Fee (per adult tenant).
One-time Lease Administration Fee. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Muirfield Place have any available units?
7220 Muirfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 Muirfield Place have?
Some of 7220 Muirfield Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Muirfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Muirfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Muirfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 7220 Muirfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7220 Muirfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 7220 Muirfield Place offers parking.
Does 7220 Muirfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 Muirfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Muirfield Place have a pool?
No, 7220 Muirfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Muirfield Place have accessible units?
No, 7220 Muirfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Muirfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 Muirfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College