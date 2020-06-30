7220 Muirfield Place

Amenities

Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath Franklin Township home! The property is move-in ready! The kitchen offers stainless appliances and plenty of cupboard and counter space! The spacious master bedroom is completed with modern light fixtures, and a private bath with a glass shower and sleek, black vanity with glass sink bowl. Other details throughout the home include high ceilings, unique lighting, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a neutral color palette for any style of decor. Exterior offers a 2 car garage, a back deck with patio set, and a partially fenced yard. Minutes from shopping, dining, and I-65! Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. No pets. Application Fee (per adult tenant).

One-time Lease Administration Fee. Application Fee (per adult tenant).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.