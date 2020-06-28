7144 Jupiter Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for new tenants-professionally cleaned. Fresh paint and carpets cleaned this week. Spacious 4 BR home includes kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, and breakfast nook for everyday dining. In addition, formal dining space or use for home office to fit your lifestyle needs. Patio overlooks tree lined backyard offers shade and privacy. Covered front porch. Attached 2 car garage. Large MBR suite offers walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower stall. Convenient upstairs laundry. Neutral colors throughout the home. Pets allowed with landlord approval and $200 one time pet fee.