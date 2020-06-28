All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7144 Jupiter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7144 Jupiter Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

7144 Jupiter Drive

7144 Jupiter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7144 Jupiter Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for new tenants-professionally cleaned. Fresh paint and carpets cleaned this week. Spacious 4 BR home includes kitchen appliances, breakfast bar, and breakfast nook for everyday dining. In addition, formal dining space or use for home office to fit your lifestyle needs. Patio overlooks tree lined backyard offers shade and privacy. Covered front porch. Attached 2 car garage. Large MBR suite offers walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower stall. Convenient upstairs laundry. Neutral colors throughout the home. Pets allowed with landlord approval and $200 one time pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7144 Jupiter Drive have any available units?
7144 Jupiter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7144 Jupiter Drive have?
Some of 7144 Jupiter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7144 Jupiter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7144 Jupiter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7144 Jupiter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7144 Jupiter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7144 Jupiter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7144 Jupiter Drive offers parking.
Does 7144 Jupiter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7144 Jupiter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7144 Jupiter Drive have a pool?
No, 7144 Jupiter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7144 Jupiter Drive have accessible units?
No, 7144 Jupiter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7144 Jupiter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7144 Jupiter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College