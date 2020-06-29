713 N. Grant

Amenities

This fully renovated 1 bed/1 bath is full of character. The original charm of this house has not been lost in the rehab. Original woodwork and hardwood floors are a must see! Offers a full basement. Great location near shopping and ease to downtown or interstates. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Section 8 Vouchers Accepted



Please call 317-820-2422 to see the property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.