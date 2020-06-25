7126 Parklake Pl.

Amenities

INDIANAPOLIS SW - SOUTHPORT & 37



3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two-story home with great room, breakfast area, kitchen and loft. The great room has vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan, canned lighting and a fireplace. Kitchen is open to breakfast area and includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, master bath and walk-in closet.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required

Sorry no pets



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric stove hook-up , electric dryer hook up, electric furnace and electric water heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



