All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7126 Parklake Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7126 Parklake Pl.
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

7126 Parklake Pl.

7126 Parklake Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7126 Parklake Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

INDIANAPOLIS SW - SOUTHPORT & 37

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two-story home with great room, breakfast area, kitchen and loft. The great room has vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan, canned lighting and a fireplace. Kitchen is open to breakfast area and includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, master bath and walk-in closet.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Sorry no pets

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric stove hook-up , electric dryer hook up, electric furnace and electric water heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4841576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7126 Parklake Pl. have any available units?
7126 Parklake Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7126 Parklake Pl. have?
Some of 7126 Parklake Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7126 Parklake Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
7126 Parklake Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7126 Parklake Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 7126 Parklake Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7126 Parklake Pl. offer parking?
No, 7126 Parklake Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 7126 Parklake Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7126 Parklake Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7126 Parklake Pl. have a pool?
No, 7126 Parklake Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 7126 Parklake Pl. have accessible units?
No, 7126 Parklake Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 7126 Parklake Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7126 Parklake Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College