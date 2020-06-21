All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7109 Lockwood Lane

7109 Lockwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7109 Lockwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Linden Wood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
A wonderful and cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a large yard - This is a great home that is three bedroom, one bath, one car attached garage with a large yard in Greenwood. Carpeting only in the living room. Kitchen includes a fridge and stove with pantry. W/D hookup as well. Property includes a riding lawn mower to maintain the large yard.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950
Security Deposit: $950 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE3916688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Lockwood Lane have any available units?
7109 Lockwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 Lockwood Lane have?
Some of 7109 Lockwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Lockwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Lockwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Lockwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 Lockwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7109 Lockwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Lockwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 7109 Lockwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Lockwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Lockwood Lane have a pool?
No, 7109 Lockwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Lockwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7109 Lockwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Lockwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7109 Lockwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
