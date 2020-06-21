7109 Lockwood Lane

Amenities

A wonderful and cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a large yard - This is a great home that is three bedroom, one bath, one car attached garage with a large yard in Greenwood. Carpeting only in the living room. Kitchen includes a fridge and stove with pantry. W/D hookup as well. Property includes a riding lawn mower to maintain the large yard.



We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950

Security Deposit: $950 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



