7065 Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Wonderful home in picturesque Arden with great updates and much of the original charm. This 4 BR, 4.5 Bath home has hardwoods, larger Living room with fireplace and built-ins, Dining room with custom wall covering, Sun room with heated stone floor and sky lights. Dream Kitchen has custom light cabinets, Cararra marble counters, gourmet appliances and adjacent Hearth room with fireplace. The Master suite has sep. vanities, tiled shower, bidet toilet seat, H/H walk-in closets. BR2 has and en suite bath. The basement has a spacious Family room with fireplace, Wet Bar, Bedroom 4, tons of storage. Home has 3 car attached garage, extensive landscaping, brick courtyard, deck & yard. Conveniently located near Park Tudor, Broad Ripple, shopping,