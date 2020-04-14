All apartments in Indianapolis
7065 Central Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

7065 Central Avenue

7065 Central Avenue · (317) 843-7766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7065 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Arden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Wonderful home in picturesque Arden with great updates and much of the original charm. This 4 BR, 4.5 Bath home has hardwoods, larger Living room with fireplace and built-ins, Dining room with custom wall covering, Sun room with heated stone floor and sky lights. Dream Kitchen has custom light cabinets, Cararra marble counters, gourmet appliances and adjacent Hearth room with fireplace. The Master suite has sep. vanities, tiled shower, bidet toilet seat, H/H walk-in closets. BR2 has and en suite bath. The basement has a spacious Family room with fireplace, Wet Bar, Bedroom 4, tons of storage. Home has 3 car attached garage, extensive landscaping, brick courtyard, deck & yard. Conveniently located near Park Tudor, Broad Ripple, shopping,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7065 Central Avenue have any available units?
7065 Central Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7065 Central Avenue have?
Some of 7065 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7065 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7065 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7065 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7065 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7065 Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7065 Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7065 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7065 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7065 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 7065 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7065 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7065 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7065 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7065 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
