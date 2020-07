Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Mass Ave living at its best. This beautiful 2-story condo is great for entertaining with a wonderful open floor plan. Come up your grand staircase and be welcomed by 2 bedrooms both with their own private baths. Enjoy amazing views of downtown and all Mass Ave has to offer. Piece of mind knowing your HVAC is brand new. This home also offers a main floor 1/2 bath, detached garaged, and deeded storage.