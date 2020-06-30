6728 Garway Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Corner Lot 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in Pike Township featuring a Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Dining Area, Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet Space, All Appliances Included and Sliding Glass Doors which Open to a Great Wooden Deck; Perfect for Entertaining! Master Suite features Ceiling Fan, Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk in Closet. Attached One Car Garage. Lovely Neighborhood with Mature Trees located near Eagle Creek Park, Interstates and Schools, and Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



Pike Township.



Gas and Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.