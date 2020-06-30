All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6728 Garway Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6728 Garway Lane
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

6728 Garway Lane

6728 Garway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Bayswater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6728 Garway Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Corner Lot 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in Pike Township featuring a Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Dining Area, Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet Space, All Appliances Included and Sliding Glass Doors which Open to a Great Wooden Deck; Perfect for Entertaining! Master Suite features Ceiling Fan, Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk in Closet. Attached One Car Garage. Lovely Neighborhood with Mature Trees located near Eagle Creek Park, Interstates and Schools, and Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

Pike Township.

Gas and Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 Garway Lane have any available units?
6728 Garway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 Garway Lane have?
Some of 6728 Garway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 Garway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6728 Garway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 Garway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6728 Garway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6728 Garway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6728 Garway Lane offers parking.
Does 6728 Garway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 Garway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 Garway Lane have a pool?
No, 6728 Garway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6728 Garway Lane have accessible units?
No, 6728 Garway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 Garway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6728 Garway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College