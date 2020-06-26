All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6660 E 18th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6660 E 18th St
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:04 PM

6660 E 18th St

6660 East 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6660 East 18th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer included, fenced in yard, shed, Family room. unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6660 E 18th St have any available units?
6660 E 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6660 E 18th St have?
Some of 6660 E 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6660 E 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
6660 E 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6660 E 18th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6660 E 18th St is pet friendly.
Does 6660 E 18th St offer parking?
No, 6660 E 18th St does not offer parking.
Does 6660 E 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6660 E 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6660 E 18th St have a pool?
No, 6660 E 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 6660 E 18th St have accessible units?
No, 6660 E 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6660 E 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6660 E 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College