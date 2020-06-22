All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6626 Reserve Drive

6626 Reserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6626 Reserve Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
** UNIT PENDING **

Perfectly located end unit condo in the Reserve of Broad Ripple. Minutes to Broad Ripple Village, The Monon Trail and all the numerous shops and restaurants Broad Ripple offers. This property offers views of the pool & tons of natural light. Newer flooring & fresh paint. Large living room, formal dining room and cute kitchen. Convenient laundry room on main level. 2 bedrooms on main plus finished room in basement- use for home gym, office or den! Low maintenance living! Don't miss this opportunity! Pets Negotiable! Available Now!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 Reserve Drive have any available units?
6626 Reserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 Reserve Drive have?
Some of 6626 Reserve Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 Reserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6626 Reserve Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 Reserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6626 Reserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6626 Reserve Drive offer parking?
No, 6626 Reserve Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6626 Reserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6626 Reserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 Reserve Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6626 Reserve Drive has a pool.
Does 6626 Reserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 6626 Reserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 Reserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6626 Reserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
