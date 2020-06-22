6626 Reserve Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Perfectly located end unit condo in the Reserve of Broad Ripple. Minutes to Broad Ripple Village, The Monon Trail and all the numerous shops and restaurants Broad Ripple offers. This property offers views of the pool & tons of natural light. Newer flooring & fresh paint. Large living room, formal dining room and cute kitchen. Convenient laundry room on main level. 2 bedrooms on main plus finished room in basement- use for home gym, office or den! Low maintenance living! Don't miss this opportunity! Pets Negotiable! Available Now!

Contact us to schedule a showing.