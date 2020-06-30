6593 Reserve Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Broad Ripple
2 bedroom townhome in The Reserve at Broad Ripple with open floor plan. Beautiful flooring through the main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Comes with stackable washer/dryer in unit. Additional finished space in the basement. Has a one car garage and additional parking for guests nearby. You'll enjoy using the pool during the summer months. Take in the relaxing views of the pond surrounded by mature trees. Hop right onto the Monon Trail and take a quick walk into all that Broad Ripple has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
