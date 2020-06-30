All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6593 RESERVE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6593 RESERVE Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

6593 RESERVE Drive

6593 Reserve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6593 Reserve Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom townhome in The Reserve at Broad Ripple with open floor plan. Beautiful flooring through the main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Comes with stackable washer/dryer in unit. Additional finished space in the basement. Has a one car garage and additional parking for guests nearby. You'll enjoy using the pool during the summer months. Take in the relaxing views of the pond surrounded by mature trees. Hop right onto the Monon Trail and take a quick walk into all that Broad Ripple has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6593 RESERVE Drive have any available units?
6593 RESERVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6593 RESERVE Drive have?
Some of 6593 RESERVE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6593 RESERVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6593 RESERVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6593 RESERVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6593 RESERVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6593 RESERVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6593 RESERVE Drive offers parking.
Does 6593 RESERVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6593 RESERVE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6593 RESERVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6593 RESERVE Drive has a pool.
Does 6593 RESERVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6593 RESERVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6593 RESERVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6593 RESERVE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College