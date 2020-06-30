6593 RESERVE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 bedroom townhome in The Reserve at Broad Ripple with open floor plan. Beautiful flooring through the main level. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Comes with stackable washer/dryer in unit. Additional finished space in the basement. Has a one car garage and additional parking for guests nearby. You'll enjoy using the pool during the summer months. Take in the relaxing views of the pond surrounded by mature trees. Hop right onto the Monon Trail and take a quick walk into all that Broad Ripple has to offer.