All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6542 Cradle River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6542 Cradle River Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

6542 Cradle River Drive

6542 Cradle River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6542 Cradle River Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely move-in ready three-bedroom, two and a half bath in Decatur township proudly sitting in River Run. Real pride shows with this owner inside and out. Home as large living room with cozy fireplace, open concept to kitchen with pass-through and separate dining area. Master has his and her closets and private bath. Home boasts a back yard oasis with its newly poured custom patio, full privacy fence and sturdy barn for storage. Garage is fully finished right down to and including the floor. There are so many upgrades to this home, not enough room to list them all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 Cradle River Drive have any available units?
6542 Cradle River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6542 Cradle River Drive have?
Some of 6542 Cradle River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 Cradle River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6542 Cradle River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 Cradle River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6542 Cradle River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6542 Cradle River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6542 Cradle River Drive offers parking.
Does 6542 Cradle River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 Cradle River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 Cradle River Drive have a pool?
No, 6542 Cradle River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6542 Cradle River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6542 Cradle River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 Cradle River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6542 Cradle River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College