6542 Cradle River Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely move-in ready three-bedroom, two and a half bath in Decatur township proudly sitting in River Run. Real pride shows with this owner inside and out. Home as large living room with cozy fireplace, open concept to kitchen with pass-through and separate dining area. Master has his and her closets and private bath. Home boasts a back yard oasis with its newly poured custom patio, full privacy fence and sturdy barn for storage. Garage is fully finished right down to and including the floor. There are so many upgrades to this home, not enough room to list them all.