6514 Lupine Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Economical two bedroom - Property Id: 145461



This beautiful and economical two bedroom one bath condo comes complete with a washer dryer and a garage.

This is a quiet area very economical and updated



We have just put this on the market the application process is as follows

Contact us to review the property we are looking for candidates with no evictions in the past five years and gross income that is three times the rental amount, $2475 a month household income

bruised credit is fine.

You will pay for gas water and electric

Hardwood floors and new carpet freshly painted and very clean this will not last long

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145461p

Property Id 145461



(RLNE5182976)