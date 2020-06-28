All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

6514 Lupine Ter

6514 Lupine Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6514 Lupine Terrace, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Economical two bedroom - Property Id: 145461

This beautiful and economical two bedroom one bath condo comes complete with a washer dryer and a garage.
This is a quiet area very economical and updated

We have just put this on the market the application process is as follows
Contact us to review the property we are looking for candidates with no evictions in the past five years and gross income that is three times the rental amount, $2475 a month household income
bruised credit is fine.
You will pay for gas water and electric
Hardwood floors and new carpet freshly painted and very clean this will not last long
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145461p
Property Id 145461

(RLNE5182976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Lupine Ter have any available units?
6514 Lupine Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 Lupine Ter have?
Some of 6514 Lupine Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 Lupine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Lupine Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Lupine Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6514 Lupine Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6514 Lupine Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6514 Lupine Ter offers parking.
Does 6514 Lupine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6514 Lupine Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Lupine Ter have a pool?
No, 6514 Lupine Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6514 Lupine Ter have accessible units?
No, 6514 Lupine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Lupine Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 Lupine Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
