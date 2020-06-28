6514 Lupine Ter

Amenities
Economical two bedroom - Property Id: 145461
This beautiful and economical two bedroom one bath condo comes complete with a washer dryer and a garage.
This is a quiet area very economical and updated
We have just put this on the market the application process is as follows
Contact us to review the property we are looking for candidates with no evictions in the past five years and gross income that is three times the rental amount, $2475 a month household income
bruised credit is fine.
You will pay for gas water and electric
Hardwood floors and new carpet freshly painted and very clean this will not last long
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145461p
Property Id 145461
(RLNE5182976)