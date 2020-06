Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets carpet

$99 Move in Special on Fully Rehabbed 3 Bedroom/2.5 in Perry Township - Beautifully rehabbed 2 story home in Buck Creek Village. New vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and updated counter tops and cabinets. Walk in closets in most bedrooms. You must see this wonderful home. ****$99 move in Special. Ask for details!****** To schedule a tour, call Judy at 317-450-4089.



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE4716988)