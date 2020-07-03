All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

6477 North Parker Avenue

6477 North Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6477 North Parker Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming all brick ranch with basement on cozy tree lined street in great neighborhood. Large open living space boasts gas fireplace and flows in to the formal dining room all with new laminate hardwoods. Three generous size bedrooms including rare master en-suite all with original hardwoods. Finished dry basement holds tons of possibilities. Newer windows, SS appliances, french drain in basement and sump pump. Oversize yard with mature trees, privacy, lovely screen porch and adorable kids "fort". Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6477 North Parker Avenue have any available units?
6477 North Parker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6477 North Parker Avenue have?
Some of 6477 North Parker Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6477 North Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6477 North Parker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6477 North Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6477 North Parker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6477 North Parker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6477 North Parker Avenue offers parking.
Does 6477 North Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6477 North Parker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6477 North Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 6477 North Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6477 North Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6477 North Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6477 North Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6477 North Parker Avenue has units with dishwashers.

