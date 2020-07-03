6477 North Parker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming all brick ranch with basement on cozy tree lined street in great neighborhood. Large open living space boasts gas fireplace and flows in to the formal dining room all with new laminate hardwoods. Three generous size bedrooms including rare master en-suite all with original hardwoods. Finished dry basement holds tons of possibilities. Newer windows, SS appliances, french drain in basement and sump pump. Oversize yard with mature trees, privacy, lovely screen porch and adorable kids "fort". Come take a look!