All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6466 Lupine Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6466 Lupine Ter
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

6466 Lupine Ter

6466 Lupine Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6466 Lupine Terrace, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Affordable and beautiful penthouse - Property Id: 282813

Freshly touched up and cleaned for immediate move-in this two bedroom one bathroom condominium has a garage and a washer dryer included other amenities or a balcony dishwasher garbage disposal all upstairs unit
Located in the quiet condominium complex of Meadowlane near 34th and High school Road
You would pay for gas ,water and electric
Please NO RECENT PRIOR EVICTION within the past FIVE YEARS and no section 8 we are looking for an income level of at least $2550 per month for the household
It goes without saying that you must be currently employed and have proof of income
Small dogs allowed
Hurry these units do not last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282813
Property Id 282813

(RLNE5790998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6466 Lupine Ter have any available units?
6466 Lupine Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6466 Lupine Ter have?
Some of 6466 Lupine Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6466 Lupine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6466 Lupine Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6466 Lupine Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6466 Lupine Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6466 Lupine Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6466 Lupine Ter offers parking.
Does 6466 Lupine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6466 Lupine Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6466 Lupine Ter have a pool?
No, 6466 Lupine Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6466 Lupine Ter have accessible units?
No, 6466 Lupine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6466 Lupine Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6466 Lupine Ter has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College