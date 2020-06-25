6466 Lupine Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Affordable and beautiful penthouse - Property Id: 282813



Freshly touched up and cleaned for immediate move-in this two bedroom one bathroom condominium has a garage and a washer dryer included other amenities or a balcony dishwasher garbage disposal all upstairs unit

Located in the quiet condominium complex of Meadowlane near 34th and High school Road

You would pay for gas ,water and electric

Please NO RECENT PRIOR EVICTION within the past FIVE YEARS and no section 8 we are looking for an income level of at least $2550 per month for the household

It goes without saying that you must be currently employed and have proof of income

Small dogs allowed

Hurry these units do not last long!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282813

