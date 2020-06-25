6466 Lupine Ter

Amenities
Affordable and beautiful penthouse - Property Id: 282813
Freshly touched up and cleaned for immediate move-in this two bedroom one bathroom condominium has a garage and a washer dryer included other amenities or a balcony dishwasher garbage disposal all upstairs unit
Located in the quiet condominium complex of Meadowlane near 34th and High school Road
You would pay for gas ,water and electric
Please NO RECENT PRIOR EVICTION within the past FIVE YEARS and no section 8 we are looking for an income level of at least $2550 per month for the household
It goes without saying that you must be currently employed and have proof of income
Small dogs allowed
Hurry these units do not last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282813
(RLNE5790998)