All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 645 E 93rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
645 E 93rd Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 4:44 PM

645 E 93rd Street

645 East 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Nora - Far Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

645 East 93rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Nora - Far Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated duplex includes 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 garage spaces and a shaded back yard. The kitchen features all-white electric oven, dishwasher, and a new refrigerator. Washer/Dryer included. Conveniently located near access to shopping, dining, and 465. Monthly rent includes water, sewer, trash, and lawncare.

AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 E 93rd Street have any available units?
645 E 93rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 E 93rd Street have?
Some of 645 E 93rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 E 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
645 E 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 E 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 E 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 645 E 93rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 645 E 93rd Street offers parking.
Does 645 E 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 E 93rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 E 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 645 E 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 645 E 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 645 E 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 645 E 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 E 93rd Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College