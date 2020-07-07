645 E 93rd Street

Amenities
This updated duplex includes 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 garage spaces and a shaded back yard. The kitchen features all-white electric oven, dishwasher, and a new refrigerator. Washer/Dryer included. Conveniently located near access to shopping, dining, and 465. Monthly rent includes water, sewer, trash, and lawncare.
AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.