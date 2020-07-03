644 Woods Crossing Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Gorgeously updated 3 bedroom ranch with 3 full bathrooms! The home offers a living room with ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings. Kitchen has been updated with tile flooring, beautiful white cabinets, and new granite counters. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Downstairs offers a huge bonus room and full bath. Upstairs offers 3 good sized bedrooms and another 2 full baths. Fenced in backyard features a patio perfect for entertaining!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.