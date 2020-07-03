All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

644 Woods Crossing Lane

644 Woods Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

644 Woods Crossing Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Irvington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Gorgeously updated 3 bedroom ranch with 3 full bathrooms! The home offers a living room with ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings. Kitchen has been updated with tile flooring, beautiful white cabinets, and new granite counters. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Downstairs offers a huge bonus room and full bath. Upstairs offers 3 good sized bedrooms and another 2 full baths. Fenced in backyard features a patio perfect for entertaining!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Woods Crossing Lane have any available units?
644 Woods Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Woods Crossing Lane have?
Some of 644 Woods Crossing Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Woods Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
644 Woods Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Woods Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Woods Crossing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 644 Woods Crossing Lane offer parking?
No, 644 Woods Crossing Lane does not offer parking.
Does 644 Woods Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Woods Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Woods Crossing Lane have a pool?
No, 644 Woods Crossing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 644 Woods Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 644 Woods Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Woods Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Woods Crossing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

