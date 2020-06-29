All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 642 North Luett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
642 North Luett Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

642 North Luett Avenue

642 North Luett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

642 North Luett Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1214349

A coveted rental home near Westside! Your next home includes:

Freshly painted two bedroom with high vaulted ceilings! Plenty of space! Appliances will be installed prior to a new resident moving in!

Housing Voucher Accepted!

This homes is secured with a live security alarm, please ONLY access the home through the front door. *DO NOT OPEN ANY OF THE WINDOWS, SIDE DOORS OR BACK DOORS*

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Carpet,Large backyard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 North Luett Avenue have any available units?
642 North Luett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 642 North Luett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
642 North Luett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 North Luett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 North Luett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 642 North Luett Avenue offer parking?
No, 642 North Luett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 642 North Luett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 North Luett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 North Luett Avenue have a pool?
No, 642 North Luett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 642 North Luett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 642 North Luett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 642 North Luett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 North Luett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 North Luett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 North Luett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College