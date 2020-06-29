All apartments in Indianapolis
6410 Bayside North Drive

6410 Bayside North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6410 Bayside North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Home is within minutes to Castleton, Keystone at the Crossing, Downtown Fishers, Indianapolis Metro Airport and highway access. This condo features laminate flooring on the main level, newer kitchen appliances, woodburning fireplace in great room with vaulted ceilings. Home has a 2-car attached garage and a back patio. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Bayside North Drive have any available units?
6410 Bayside North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6410 Bayside North Drive have?
Some of 6410 Bayside North Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Bayside North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Bayside North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Bayside North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 Bayside North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6410 Bayside North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6410 Bayside North Drive offers parking.
Does 6410 Bayside North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Bayside North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Bayside North Drive have a pool?
No, 6410 Bayside North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Bayside North Drive have accessible units?
No, 6410 Bayside North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Bayside North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Bayside North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

