6410 Bayside North Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Home is within minutes to Castleton, Keystone at the Crossing, Downtown Fishers, Indianapolis Metro Airport and highway access. This condo features laminate flooring on the main level, newer kitchen appliances, woodburning fireplace in great room with vaulted ceilings. Home has a 2-car attached garage and a back patio. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.