Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walking distance to Broadripple strip and Monon Trail! Wonderful updates throughout the classic layout of this all brick, 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch in desirable location. Large bedrooms-new windows, new floors, new kitchen, granite counters, fresh neutral paint. Brand new BLACK slate appliances included. Sizable private lot with fully fenced yard and mature trees. Very safe location. Available for immediate occupancy, lease terms can be flexible.