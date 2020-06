Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location!! Located in the highly desired Warfleigh neighborhood within minutes walking distance to Broad Ripple's shops and restaurants. Just a few blocks away to the new Red Line opening soon! Home features a two car garage, brand privacy new fence, updated large closets and mostly finished basement (bar included) with tons of storage space! This is a must see!