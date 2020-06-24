All apartments in Indianapolis
6280 Crittenden Avenue

6280 Crittenden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6280 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly renovated furnished studio apartment unit with fully stocked kitchen and beautiful spacious bathroom. Basic cable and internet provided, along with all utilities paid. One of the best spots in the city. The studio has great views of Broad Ripple Park along with private access to the park. The apartment building is down the street from Broad Ripple Village and short track to Keystone at the Crossing & Downtown. Tenant only provides linens. Washer and dryer on site. Short term leases preferred. This studio apartment has a brand new Murphy Bed. Walkability to Broad Ripple Village, Movies, Mall, Nightlife, Restaurants and of course Nature is second to none. If you need a short term rental this is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6280 Crittenden Avenue have any available units?
6280 Crittenden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6280 Crittenden Avenue have?
Some of 6280 Crittenden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6280 Crittenden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6280 Crittenden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6280 Crittenden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6280 Crittenden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6280 Crittenden Avenue offer parking?
No, 6280 Crittenden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6280 Crittenden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6280 Crittenden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6280 Crittenden Avenue have a pool?
No, 6280 Crittenden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6280 Crittenden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6280 Crittenden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6280 Crittenden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6280 Crittenden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
