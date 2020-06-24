6280 Crittenden Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated furnished studio apartment unit with fully stocked kitchen and beautiful spacious bathroom. Basic cable and internet provided, along with all utilities paid. One of the best spots in the city. The studio has great views of Broad Ripple Park along with private access to the park. The apartment building is down the street from Broad Ripple Village and short track to Keystone at the Crossing & Downtown. Tenant only provides linens. Washer and dryer on site. Short term leases preferred. This studio apartment has a brand new Murphy Bed. Walkability to Broad Ripple Village, Movies, Mall, Nightlife, Restaurants and of course Nature is second to none. If you need a short term rental this is a must see!