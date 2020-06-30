6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym pool

Charming 2 bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Indianapolis! - This Condo on Indy's south side has it all! In addition to the 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, it has a small private den just off the main entry, a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, an on site gym/fitness center and so much more! Warm up in the winter by your gas fireplace, spend the summer months on your covered balcony or catch some sun down by the private pool! Conveniently located just minutes from quality schools, shopping, and local employers, this is the condo you will love to call home! Residents are responsible for electric. Visit Compass-property.com to view pictures, schedule a showing and more!



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.



We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1050

Security Deposit: $1050 Required upon application approval.



Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



