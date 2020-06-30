All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311

6230 Amberley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6230 Amberley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Charming 2 bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Indianapolis! - This Condo on Indy's south side has it all! In addition to the 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, it has a small private den just off the main entry, a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, an on site gym/fitness center and so much more! Warm up in the winter by your gas fireplace, spend the summer months on your covered balcony or catch some sun down by the private pool! Conveniently located just minutes from quality schools, shopping, and local employers, this is the condo you will love to call home! Residents are responsible for electric. Visit Compass-property.com to view pictures, schedule a showing and more!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1050
Security Deposit: $1050 Required upon application approval.

Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE5421440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 have any available units?
6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 have?
Some of 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 is pet friendly.
Does 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 offer parking?
No, 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 does not offer parking.
Does 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 have a pool?
Yes, 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 has a pool.
Does 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 have accessible units?
No, 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 Amberley Dr. Unit 311 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College