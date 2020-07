Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy ranch home has a large living room that opens up to the kitchen, which features granite counter tops and magnificent cabinet space. The master bedroom has in en suit bathroom and a large over-sized closet. As an added bonus, the patio leads out into a large fenced in backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).