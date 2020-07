Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Here is your opportunity to live in a beautiful, historic home. This home has all the updates you need while retaining the historic charm you want. Two car detached garage keeps the weather off your car. Large back yard for relaxing or entertaining. Enjoy life from the deep front porch.