617 South Mickley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for lots of room? This home is perfect! This home has 4BR, 2BA, 2 Car garage.

Also has 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms perfect for an in law suite or additional roommate. Enjoy a beautiful screened in back porch over looking your massive fenced back yard with large shed. This home has full size washer and dryer. Pets Welcome. $65.00 Application per adult. Don't wait this home will not last long!! Call 317-900-4161 to set up an auto showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Available 10/16/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.