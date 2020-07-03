All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 5 2019 at 12:34 AM

617 South Mickley Avenue

617 South Mickley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 South Mickley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for lots of room? This home is perfect! This home has 4BR, 2BA, 2 Car garage.
Also has 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms perfect for an in law suite or additional roommate. Enjoy a beautiful screened in back porch over looking your massive fenced back yard with large shed. This home has full size washer and dryer. Pets Welcome. $65.00 Application per adult. Don't wait this home will not last long!! Call 317-900-4161 to set up an auto showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Available 10/16/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 South Mickley Avenue have any available units?
617 South Mickley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 South Mickley Avenue have?
Some of 617 South Mickley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 South Mickley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 South Mickley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 South Mickley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 South Mickley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 617 South Mickley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 617 South Mickley Avenue offers parking.
Does 617 South Mickley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 South Mickley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 South Mickley Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 South Mickley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 South Mickley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 South Mickley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 South Mickley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 South Mickley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

