All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 616 East 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
616 East 15th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:57 AM

616 East 15th Street

616 E 15th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

616 E 15th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 3-level attached duplex on quiet street in Old Northside a short walk to Monon & Cultural Trails, Mass Ave & min. from downtown. Classic Victorian ambience w. hardwood floors, high ceils, natural & painted w.work, lots of windows, tall ceilings & space galore! Great kitchen w. lots of cabinet, peninsula & solid surface counters. Newer gas range, side/side SS ref. & microwave. 3-4BR, 3.5BA. Master suite connected to bath w. access to balcony. Classic claw foot tub in guest bath. Flanking BR's have refin. pine floors. Painted thru-out last year. Newer carpet in MBR & 4th BR on 4rd level. 2-zone gas heat, cent. air, ceil. fans. W/D hookups in bst. Rent is for THREE people; $2,500 if FOUR r.mates. Pet friendly. Avail. Aug. 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 East 15th Street have any available units?
616 East 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 East 15th Street have?
Some of 616 East 15th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 East 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 East 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 East 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 East 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 616 East 15th Street offer parking?
No, 616 East 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 616 East 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 East 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 East 15th Street have a pool?
No, 616 East 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 East 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 616 East 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 East 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 East 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College