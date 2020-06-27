616 East 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous 3-level attached duplex on quiet street in Old Northside a short walk to Monon & Cultural Trails, Mass Ave & min. from downtown. Classic Victorian ambience w. hardwood floors, high ceils, natural & painted w.work, lots of windows, tall ceilings & space galore! Great kitchen w. lots of cabinet, peninsula & solid surface counters. Newer gas range, side/side SS ref. & microwave. 3-4BR, 3.5BA. Master suite connected to bath w. access to balcony. Classic claw foot tub in guest bath. Flanking BR's have refin. pine floors. Painted thru-out last year. Newer carpet in MBR & 4th BR on 4rd level. 2-zone gas heat, cent. air, ceil. fans. W/D hookups in bst. Rent is for THREE people; $2,500 if FOUR r.mates. Pet friendly. Avail. Aug. 1, 2020.