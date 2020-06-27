612 LOCKERBIE Street

Amenities

Location, location, location! We’ve all heard it, but have you experienced it? This beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath home in historic Lockerbie Square gives you the privacy of a suburban home with close access to everything downtown Indy has to offer. Dozens of restaurants, stores, bars, and even markets, are all within walking distance of this pristine neighborhood. Packed full of character, you will find a wine cellar, indoor bar, and private patio for entertaining. The 3rd floor can almost be used as an entirely separate living space and features many cozy places to curl up and read a book. Street parking is permitted and neighbors are known to be friendly and welcoming. Come try out downtown living, and discover what it’s all about.