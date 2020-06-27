All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

612 LOCKERBIE Street

612 Lockerbie Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 Lockerbie Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, location, location! We’ve all heard it, but have you experienced it? This beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath home in historic Lockerbie Square gives you the privacy of a suburban home with close access to everything downtown Indy has to offer. Dozens of restaurants, stores, bars, and even markets, are all within walking distance of this pristine neighborhood. Packed full of character, you will find a wine cellar, indoor bar, and private patio for entertaining. The 3rd floor can almost be used as an entirely separate living space and features many cozy places to curl up and read a book. Street parking is permitted and neighbors are known to be friendly and welcoming. Come try out downtown living, and discover what it’s all about.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 LOCKERBIE Street have any available units?
612 LOCKERBIE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 LOCKERBIE Street have?
Some of 612 LOCKERBIE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 LOCKERBIE Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 LOCKERBIE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 LOCKERBIE Street pet-friendly?
No, 612 LOCKERBIE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 612 LOCKERBIE Street offer parking?
No, 612 LOCKERBIE Street does not offer parking.
Does 612 LOCKERBIE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 LOCKERBIE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 LOCKERBIE Street have a pool?
No, 612 LOCKERBIE Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 LOCKERBIE Street have accessible units?
No, 612 LOCKERBIE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 LOCKERBIE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 LOCKERBIE Street has units with dishwashers.
