All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6106 Norwaldo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6106 Norwaldo Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:25 PM

6106 Norwaldo Avenue

6106 Norwaldo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6106 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPRING SPECIAL!!! PRICE REDUCTION!! PLUS $500 off first months rent!!! Bright and spacious bungalow in the heart of Broad Ripple! This 2 bedroom home has a partially finished basement with a second full bathroom and storage galore. The versatile great room has a gorgeous wood burning fireplace and space for a dining area or home office. Charm abounds with original hardwood floors, crystal doorknobs, and basketweave tile. The sunny breakfast nook in the kitchen has a bay window overlooking the private backyard. All appliances included! Laundry area in basement with full size washer and dryer hook up. Detached one car garage. Enjoy coffee on the brick patio or wave hello to neighbors from your front porch. Lovely mature trees on this lot and in this wonderful neighborhood. As well as having all the great amenities of Broad Ripple, this home is less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the City has to offer!

Please note: Small dogs and cats allowed

Landscaping: New grass and/or plants will be planted in the spring as soon as the weather warms.

Washington Township.

Indianapolis Public Schools.

Resident utilities - electric, gas, water, sewer, trash & recycling.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 Norwaldo Avenue have any available units?
6106 Norwaldo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6106 Norwaldo Avenue have?
Some of 6106 Norwaldo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 Norwaldo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Norwaldo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Norwaldo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 Norwaldo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6106 Norwaldo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6106 Norwaldo Avenue offers parking.
Does 6106 Norwaldo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 Norwaldo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Norwaldo Avenue have a pool?
No, 6106 Norwaldo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6106 Norwaldo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6106 Norwaldo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Norwaldo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 Norwaldo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College