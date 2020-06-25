6106 Norwaldo Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SPRING SPECIAL!!! PRICE REDUCTION!! PLUS $500 off first months rent!!! Bright and spacious bungalow in the heart of Broad Ripple! This 2 bedroom home has a partially finished basement with a second full bathroom and storage galore. The versatile great room has a gorgeous wood burning fireplace and space for a dining area or home office. Charm abounds with original hardwood floors, crystal doorknobs, and basketweave tile. The sunny breakfast nook in the kitchen has a bay window overlooking the private backyard. All appliances included! Laundry area in basement with full size washer and dryer hook up. Detached one car garage. Enjoy coffee on the brick patio or wave hello to neighbors from your front porch. Lovely mature trees on this lot and in this wonderful neighborhood. As well as having all the great amenities of Broad Ripple, this home is less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the City has to offer!



Please note: Small dogs and cats allowed



Landscaping: New grass and/or plants will be planted in the spring as soon as the weather warms.



Washington Township.



Indianapolis Public Schools.



Resident utilities - electric, gas, water, sewer, trash & recycling.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.