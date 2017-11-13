All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:19 PM

606 South Spencer Avenue

606 South Spencer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 South Spencer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Come see this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a basement!
Utilities: IPL/Citizens for water/sewer
Section 8 accepted
Appliances available for rent
Come check out this 2 bed 1 bath home with a large basement!
Utilities are IPL and Citizens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 South Spencer Avenue have any available units?
606 South Spencer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 606 South Spencer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
606 South Spencer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 South Spencer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 606 South Spencer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 606 South Spencer Avenue offer parking?
No, 606 South Spencer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 606 South Spencer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 South Spencer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 South Spencer Avenue have a pool?
No, 606 South Spencer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 606 South Spencer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 606 South Spencer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 606 South Spencer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 South Spencer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 South Spencer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 South Spencer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
