606 South Spencer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Southeast Indianapolis
accepts section 8
Come see this 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a basement! Utilities: IPL/Citizens for water/sewer Section 8 accepted Appliances available for rent Come check out this 2 bed 1 bath home with a large basement! Utilities are IPL and Citizens.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 606 South Spencer Avenue have any available units?
606 South Spencer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.