605 North Oxford Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A coveted rental home in Eastside! Your next home includes:



Spacious three bedroom with original hardwood floors! Enjoy the open concept, large front porch, private parking, and much more. New appliances! Schedule a tour today!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.