All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 605 North Oxford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
605 North Oxford Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 10:37 PM

605 North Oxford Street

605 North Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

605 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A coveted rental home in Eastside! Your next home includes:

Spacious three bedroom with original hardwood floors! Enjoy the open concept, large front porch, private parking, and much more. New appliances! Schedule a tour today!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 North Oxford Street have any available units?
605 North Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 North Oxford Street have?
Some of 605 North Oxford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 North Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 North Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 North Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 North Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 605 North Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 605 North Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 605 North Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 North Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 North Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 605 North Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 North Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 605 North Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 North Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 North Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College