Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This property is located in Decatur Township with easy access to the Indianapolis International Airport and Southwest Regional Park. This property features a 2-car attached garage, large living room and an eat-in kitchen. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. The Master Suite is spacious and offers a large walk-in closet. Entertain in the large fenced-in backyard with a huge deck. Pets Negotiable! Play set will be removed.

Contact us to schedule a showing.