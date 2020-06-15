6028 Morning Dove Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

CALL/TEXT 317.344.8585



$45 Non-refundable application fee per adult. Approved pets require additional fees. See other rental requirements at qualify.317rentals.com. Sorry, not participating in Section 8 at this time.



Fantastic 3BR, 2BA All-Electric Ranch home in popular Falcon Lakes subdivision.

Large Great Room opens to Nice Eat-In Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

New, Neutral Paint Colors (new photos soon)

Real, Wood-burning Fireplace

Master BR w/ full bath and Walk-In Closet on one side of house.

2 other nice sized BR's on opposite end of house.

Nice Wood Deck

Great West-side Location convenient to Interstates, Shopping, etc.



