Indianapolis, IN
5971 Northland Road
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:41 PM

5971 Northland Road

5971 Northland Road · (317) 806-2071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5971 Northland Road, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 full bath bi-level home in Pike Township. The home offers a living room and updated kitchen on the upper floor. Kitchen has been updated with tile flooring, beautiful white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs offers a full bath, 2 bedrooms, and an office. Downstairs offers a living room, 2 additional bedrooms, and another full bath. Backyard has both a patio and raised deck. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 Northland Road have any available units?
5971 Northland Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5971 Northland Road have?
Some of 5971 Northland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5971 Northland Road currently offering any rent specials?
5971 Northland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 Northland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5971 Northland Road is pet friendly.
Does 5971 Northland Road offer parking?
No, 5971 Northland Road does not offer parking.
Does 5971 Northland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5971 Northland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 Northland Road have a pool?
No, 5971 Northland Road does not have a pool.
Does 5971 Northland Road have accessible units?
No, 5971 Northland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 Northland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5971 Northland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
