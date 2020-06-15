5971 Northland Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom 2 full bath bi-level home in Pike Township. The home offers a living room and updated kitchen on the upper floor. Kitchen has been updated with tile flooring, beautiful white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs offers a full bath, 2 bedrooms, and an office. Downstairs offers a living room, 2 additional bedrooms, and another full bath. Backyard has both a patio and raised deck. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.