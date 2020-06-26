5969 Polonius Dr

5969 Polonius Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location ! - Property Id: 123459
Great house! Great neighborhood! Rare to find a home this nice as a rental. 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and a fenced in yard and a fireplace Home is close to shopping and is situated in an established neighborhood. Easy access to interstate will ensure you can get anywhere in Indy quickly. Homes this nice don't last long. Schedule a tour today. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123459 Property Id 123459
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
