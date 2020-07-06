5959 Maple Forge Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Charming 3 Bedroom Home - Check out this 3 bedroom ranch with new floors in the living room, an updated kitchen with new appliances, and a sunroom. Enjoy the outside scenery on the large deck and mature trees that give it a woodsy feel. You won't want to miss it!



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



