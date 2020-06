Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

3 Bed, 1 Bath Ranch Home w/ Formal Living Room & 1 Car Garage - 3 Bed, 1 Bath Ranch Style Home. Has New Carpet, Fresh Paint, fenced in backyard, and 1 Car Attached Garage. Available Now!



Directions: From I-465 East on 38th St. to High School Rd. North on High School Rd. to Gateway Dr. East to home on South or Right side of street.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4714947)