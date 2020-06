Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This nice condo is off 56th & Lafayette Road minutes to Eagle Creek Park, Eagle Creek Golf Course, Traders Point and more! Home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout, spacious family room with a gas fireplace and 10-foot ceilings. Lovely patio and 1-car attached garage. Pets Negotiable! A Must See!

