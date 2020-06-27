All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5926 Westhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5926 Westhaven Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:54 PM

5926 Westhaven Drive

5926 Westhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5926 Westhaven Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This tri-level, 3 bedroom 1 bath house is warm, cozy, and spacious! It has a huge fenced in backyard complete with a large deck off the back. This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Westhaven Drive have any available units?
5926 Westhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5926 Westhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Westhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Westhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 Westhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5926 Westhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 5926 Westhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5926 Westhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 Westhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Westhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 5926 Westhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5926 Westhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 5926 Westhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Westhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Westhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 Westhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 Westhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College