Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:29 AM

5907 Sycamore Forge Drive

Location

5907 Sycamore Forge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Home Overlooking Oakforge Lake in Pike Township. The Main Level showcases the Family Room with a Decorative Fireplace, a Great Room with Vaulted Cathedral Ceiling and Ceiling Fan, Eat-In Kitchen featuring a Breakfast Bay Window and All Appliances Included, Formal Dining Room with Raised Ceiling, Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up, and a Finished Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Opener. The Upper Level has Good Sized Bedrooms and Large Closets, Master Suite with Walk-in closet, Walk-In Shower, Large Window, Pond and Backyard Views. Great Lake View, Fenced Yard, Sliding Glass Doors which open to the Two Tiered Wrap Around Wood Deck, Covered Front Porch, Sidewalk, Street lights, Mature Trees, and a Great Lot on a Quiet Street. This Home is Near Shopping, Restaurants, and Interstate with Easy Commutes to Indianapolis International Airport, St Vincent Medical, and Downtown with All the City has to Offer!

Pike Township.

All Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive have any available units?
5907 Sycamore Forge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive have?
Some of 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Sycamore Forge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive offers parking.
Does 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive have a pool?
No, 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5907 Sycamore Forge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

