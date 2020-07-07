5907 Sycamore Forge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Home Overlooking Oakforge Lake in Pike Township. The Main Level showcases the Family Room with a Decorative Fireplace, a Great Room with Vaulted Cathedral Ceiling and Ceiling Fan, Eat-In Kitchen featuring a Breakfast Bay Window and All Appliances Included, Formal Dining Room with Raised Ceiling, Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up, and a Finished Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Opener. The Upper Level has Good Sized Bedrooms and Large Closets, Master Suite with Walk-in closet, Walk-In Shower, Large Window, Pond and Backyard Views. Great Lake View, Fenced Yard, Sliding Glass Doors which open to the Two Tiered Wrap Around Wood Deck, Covered Front Porch, Sidewalk, Street lights, Mature Trees, and a Great Lot on a Quiet Street. This Home is Near Shopping, Restaurants, and Interstate with Easy Commutes to Indianapolis International Airport, St Vincent Medical, and Downtown with All the City has to Offer!



Pike Township.



All Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.