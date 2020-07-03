5812 Coppock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Wonderful home with large rooms, this home offers 2086 sq ft of comfortable living space! Kitchen comes with beautiful granite counter tops, tile flooring, and super nice appliances. Home offers both an upstairs living room and a downstairs living room with fireplace and an awesome back yard that is fenced with a multilevel deck. This home is perfect for entertaining and everyone will want to bbq at your place!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.