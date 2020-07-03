All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

5812 Coppock Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Wonderful home with large rooms, this home offers 2086 sq ft of comfortable living space! Kitchen comes with beautiful granite counter tops, tile flooring, and super nice appliances. Home offers both an upstairs living room and a downstairs living room with fireplace and an awesome back yard that is fenced with a multilevel deck. This home is perfect for entertaining and everyone will want to bbq at your place!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Coppock Lane have any available units?
5812 Coppock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 Coppock Lane have?
Some of 5812 Coppock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Coppock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Coppock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Coppock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5812 Coppock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5812 Coppock Lane offer parking?
No, 5812 Coppock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5812 Coppock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 Coppock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Coppock Lane have a pool?
No, 5812 Coppock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5812 Coppock Lane have accessible units?
No, 5812 Coppock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Coppock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 Coppock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

