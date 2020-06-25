5723 Yucatan Drive

Amenities

BRAND NEW TOTAL RENOVATION!! This Beautiful Totally Renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom ranch home is tucked in a cul-de-sac and located within minutes to Thompson Park, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and interstates! The property features a plushly carpeted Living Room with Large front windows looking out to the covered front porch, a completely updated Large Eat-in Kitchen with lots of bright light, counter space and cabinetry, and has all brand new appliances included, vinyl wood flooring, and a separate laundry room for full size washer dryer hook up, as well as a separate door out to the huge back yard. Additionally sliding glass doors off the Dining Area open to a beautiful wooden deck where you can rest and enjoy some nice privacy gazing on the wooded area and playing fun games. Updates include Fresh Paint and Brand New Carpet in Lovely neutral tones, Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring, as well as new sinks, faucets and garbage disposal, counters and cabinets in the kitchen, new faucets and fixtures, and new vanities in the baths, and all interior light fixtures throughout! Relax and enjoy good times with family and friends in this gem of a home with a lovely mostly fenced back yard and lots of mature trees surrounding the property. Attached One Car Garage.



All Electric Home.



Franklin Township, Southeast Indy.



Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



