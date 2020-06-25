All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5723 Yucatan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5723 Yucatan Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:31 PM

5723 Yucatan Drive

5723 Yucatan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5723 Yucatan Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRAND NEW TOTAL RENOVATION!! This Beautiful Totally Renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom ranch home is tucked in a cul-de-sac and located within minutes to Thompson Park, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and interstates! The property features a plushly carpeted Living Room with Large front windows looking out to the covered front porch, a completely updated Large Eat-in Kitchen with lots of bright light, counter space and cabinetry, and has all brand new appliances included, vinyl wood flooring, and a separate laundry room for full size washer dryer hook up, as well as a separate door out to the huge back yard. Additionally sliding glass doors off the Dining Area open to a beautiful wooden deck where you can rest and enjoy some nice privacy gazing on the wooded area and playing fun games. Updates include Fresh Paint and Brand New Carpet in Lovely neutral tones, Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring, as well as new sinks, faucets and garbage disposal, counters and cabinets in the kitchen, new faucets and fixtures, and new vanities in the baths, and all interior light fixtures throughout! Relax and enjoy good times with family and friends in this gem of a home with a lovely mostly fenced back yard and lots of mature trees surrounding the property. Attached One Car Garage.

All Electric Home.

Franklin Township, Southeast Indy.

You can see our resident selection criteria at:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 Yucatan Drive have any available units?
5723 Yucatan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5723 Yucatan Drive have?
Some of 5723 Yucatan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 Yucatan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Yucatan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Yucatan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5723 Yucatan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5723 Yucatan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5723 Yucatan Drive offers parking.
Does 5723 Yucatan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 Yucatan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Yucatan Drive have a pool?
No, 5723 Yucatan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5723 Yucatan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5723 Yucatan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Yucatan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5723 Yucatan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College