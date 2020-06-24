All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5702 Dollar Hide South Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5702 Dollar Hide South Dr.

5702 Dollar Hide Sdr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5702 Dollar Hide Sdr, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. Available 03/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Decatur - 3 bedroom with lots of closet space. It has an open kitchen and dining room area with stove, fridge and dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in home. The home will have new flooring in the kitchen and dining room.There is a half bath in the master bedroom. Back yard with deck with raised beds. The home also has a 2 car garage.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1150
Security Deposit: $1150 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Additional Pet fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE4718544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. have any available units?
5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. have?
Some of 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. offers parking.
Does 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. have a pool?
No, 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College