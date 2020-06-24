Amenities
5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. Available 03/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Decatur - 3 bedroom with lots of closet space. It has an open kitchen and dining room area with stove, fridge and dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in home. The home will have new flooring in the kitchen and dining room.There is a half bath in the master bedroom. Back yard with deck with raised beds. The home also has a 2 car garage.
Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.
Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1150
Security Deposit: $1150 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions
Additional Pet fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds
(RLNE4718544)