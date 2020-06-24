Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5702 Dollar Hide South Dr. Available 03/01/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Decatur - 3 bedroom with lots of closet space. It has an open kitchen and dining room area with stove, fridge and dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in home. The home will have new flooring in the kitchen and dining room.There is a half bath in the master bedroom. Back yard with deck with raised beds. The home also has a 2 car garage.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1150

Security Deposit: $1150 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Additional Pet fee required for pets.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



(RLNE4718544)