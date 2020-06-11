5636 Laurel Hall Drive

Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home is perfect for families! This home has a semi open concept with an open kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and family living space. Includes a deck perfect for entertaining. New carpet, new paint, new fixtures. Move in ready! Close to schools and shopping markets. Pet friendly. 1272 sq ft.
Online applications:
1) www.rentconrex.com/listings/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.