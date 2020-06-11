All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
5636 Laurel Hall Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:57 PM

5636 Laurel Hall Drive

5636 Laurel Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5636 Laurel Hall Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home is perfect for families! This home has a semi open concept with an open kitchen. Spacious bedrooms and family living space. Includes a deck perfect for entertaining. New carpet, new paint, new fixtures. Move in ready! Close to schools and shopping markets. Pet friendly. 1272 sq ft.

Online applications:
1) www.rentconrex.com/listings/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Laurel Hall Drive have any available units?
5636 Laurel Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5636 Laurel Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Laurel Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Laurel Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5636 Laurel Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5636 Laurel Hall Drive offer parking?
No, 5636 Laurel Hall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5636 Laurel Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5636 Laurel Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Laurel Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 5636 Laurel Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5636 Laurel Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 5636 Laurel Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Laurel Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5636 Laurel Hall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5636 Laurel Hall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5636 Laurel Hall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
