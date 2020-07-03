All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 17 2019

5635 Dollar Forge Dr

5635 Dollar Forge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Dollar Forge Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a812a970a7 ---- This 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house has a large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a large family room and dining room. The house has all new flooring and freshly painted. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Dollar Forge Dr have any available units?
5635 Dollar Forge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5635 Dollar Forge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Dollar Forge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Dollar Forge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Dollar Forge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Dollar Forge Dr offer parking?
No, 5635 Dollar Forge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5635 Dollar Forge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Dollar Forge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Dollar Forge Dr have a pool?
No, 5635 Dollar Forge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Dollar Forge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5635 Dollar Forge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Dollar Forge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Dollar Forge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Dollar Forge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5635 Dollar Forge Dr has units with air conditioning.

